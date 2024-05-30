Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.82 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $141.96 million and $3.82 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010943 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,961.21 or 0.99893292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00113366 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003791 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1378042 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $9,342,236.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

