Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 29th (ALRM, BBSI, BNS, COLB, GWW, ISTR, IT, MSM, PEBK, POWL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 29th:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Alarmcom Holdings Inc alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alarmcom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarmcom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.