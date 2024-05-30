Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 29th (ALRM, BBSI, BNS, COLB, GWW, ISTR, IT, MSM, PEBK, POWL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 29th:
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
