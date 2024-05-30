Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Computer Modelling Group (CMG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE: CMG) recently:

5/24/2024 – Computer Modelling Group was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/24/2024 – Computer Modelling Group was given a new C$13.50 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target raised by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$204,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,670. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

