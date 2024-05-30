Reviewing IDT (NYSE:IDT) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IDT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 3.08% 20.18% 8.13% SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of IDT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IDT and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.25%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than IDT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDT and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.24 billion 0.80 $40.49 million $1.45 26.90 SurgePays $137.14 million 0.53 $20.62 million $1.15 3.28

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IDT has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SurgePays beats IDT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data. It also offers BOSS Money for international money remittance, and related value and payment transfer services; and Leaf, a digital wallet services which operates money transfer businesses, as well as net2phone, a unified cloud communication services, which includes voice, texting, and chat services to enable smarter business conversations. In addition, the company provides IDT Digital Payments enables businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers to offer prepaid digital offerings including mobile airtime top-up, mobile data bundles, digital gift cards, and prepaid utility payments through its Zendit platform; and BOSS Revolution Calling, which provides international long-distance voice services primarily to immigrant communities in the United States and Canada. Further, it offers IDT Global, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and IDT Express, a unique self-serve portal that offers SMBs the power to purchase DIDs, manage IPs, select termination quality, make payments, and other services. The company also provides Awards2Go, a B2B incentive, loyalty, and customer appreciation gift card solution; and IO Security which provides automation to remediation. IDT Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.