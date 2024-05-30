Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 76.6% in May

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rise Gold Stock Up 21.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RYES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Rise Gold has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

