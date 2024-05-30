Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Up 660.0% in May

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RMHB remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,520. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Rocky Mountain High Brands
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain High Brands
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain High Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.