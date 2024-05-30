Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Purchases 486,000 Shares of Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 486,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, John Martin Mirko purchased 300,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$100.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, John Martin Mirko bought 410,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$8,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, John Martin Mirko bought 1,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$20.00.

On Friday, March 15th, John Martin Mirko bought 1,000,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

CVE:RKR opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

