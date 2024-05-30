Roundview Capital LLC Buys 144 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $8.46 on Wednesday, reaching $338.01. 3,038,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.06.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

