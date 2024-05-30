Roundview Capital LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,361,411,000 after buying an additional 562,256 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

WMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. 11,537,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,577,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $92,221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,825,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,464,435,831.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $92,221,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,825,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,464,435,831.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,205,908 shares of company stock valued at $517,296,259. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.