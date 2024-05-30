Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $957.90. 429,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,707. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,059.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

