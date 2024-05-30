Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 5,908 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FND traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

