Roundview Capital LLC Sells 240 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $457.21. 2,314,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,874. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $429.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

