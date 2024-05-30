Roundview Capital LLC Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,092,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,786,000 after buying an additional 94,288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,789. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.