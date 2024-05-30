Roundview Capital LLC Sells 50,908 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,976,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.85. 2,022,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,354. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

