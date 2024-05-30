Royal Bank of Canada Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$113.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$115.17.

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.27 on Thursday, reaching C$115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,230. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.92.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

