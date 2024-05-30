Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,861,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after buying an additional 292,357 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,581,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

RGLD opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.