RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $115.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RPM International has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

