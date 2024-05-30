Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rubicon Organics Price Performance
OTCMKTS ROMJF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 19,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,586. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Rubicon Organics
