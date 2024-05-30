Ruffer LLP Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 546,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 172,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $153.59. 544,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $149.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

Get Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.