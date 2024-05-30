Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 347,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.30% of Capri at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 763,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,383. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

