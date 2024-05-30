Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $6.46 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $126,835.04 and approximately $244,665.97 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00009459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 6.63094662 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $222,933.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

