Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $325.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.68.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $54.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,461,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,073. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

