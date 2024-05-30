Salesforce’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $360.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.35.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $53.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.54. 13,971,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.06 and a 200 day moving average of $275.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

