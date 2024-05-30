Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 344,258 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,840,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,258 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Citigroup worth $609,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

NYSE C traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. 9,993,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,539,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

