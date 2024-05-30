Sanders Capital LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,228,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.63. 13,555,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,736,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.