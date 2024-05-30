Sanders Capital LLC Has $988.97 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of AstraZeneca worth $988,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.