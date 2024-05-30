Sanders Capital LLC Sells 600 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $75,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,792. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.