Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

SANM has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $66.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $720,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $21,836,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,174,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,189,000 after buying an additional 189,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 677,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

