Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in May

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sappi stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

