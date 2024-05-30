Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading 5.9% Higher

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 790,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 731,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,186.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 2,085,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 133,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

