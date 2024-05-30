Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.5% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $76.77. 588,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,762. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.