Scotiabank Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$12.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.55.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

