Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.43

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 123512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.
SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.
