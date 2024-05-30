Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Shares of SFDL stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Security Federal has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.