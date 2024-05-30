ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 12.3 %

NYSE NOW traded down $90.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $641.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,745. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $745.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $734.48. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $526.11 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,548. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

