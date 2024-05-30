Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6451 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.
Shanghai Industrial Price Performance
Shares of SGHIY stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Shanghai Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile
