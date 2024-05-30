Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 551.4 days.

Shelf Drilling Stock Performance

Shelf Drilling stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company's owned fleet and related equipment.

