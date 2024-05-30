Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Update

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 551.4 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
Shelf Drilling stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Shelf Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.70.
About Shelf Drilling
