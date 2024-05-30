SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SHF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,998 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SHF worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company's stock.

Shares of SHF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 72,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,548. SHF has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SHF had a negative net margin of 79.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

