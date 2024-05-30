Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shopify Stock Down 0.1 %

SHOP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 2,301,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317,353. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.