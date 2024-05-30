Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.31. 2,301,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,317,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of -343.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.