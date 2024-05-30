Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Decreases By 50.0%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,266.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 27,097 shares of company stock worth $121,177 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TURN stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

