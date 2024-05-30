Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Rises By 311.7%

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 311.7% from the April 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HQH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,000. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

