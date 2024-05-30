Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expands By 36.8%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $325,327,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,547,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

