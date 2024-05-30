Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Drops By 29.0%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 27,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

