Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Drops By 29.0%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Artemis Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 27,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Gold
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.