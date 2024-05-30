Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declines By 95.5%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

ASMPT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. ASMPT has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

