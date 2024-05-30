Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Declines By 47.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RILYL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,961. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

