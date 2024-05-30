Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Increases By 80.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of BWBBP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

