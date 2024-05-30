Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declines By 98.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of BZLFY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 102,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.6007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.