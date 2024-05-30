Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Grows By 177.4%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 177.4% from the April 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Carrefour Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRRFY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 217,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1872 dividend. This is an increase from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRRFY

About Carrefour

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.