Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Grows By 328.6%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DISTW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Distoken Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.37.

Get Distoken Acquisition alerts:

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Distoken Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distoken Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.