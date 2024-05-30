Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Grows By 328.6%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of DISTW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Distoken Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.37.
Distoken Acquisition Company Profile
